Extra ambulances & staff coming to ENC counties after DHHS requests federal support

Federal Emergency Management Agency
Federal Emergency Management Agency
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says its request for federal relief has been approved and thus, ambulances and staff will arrive in various North Carolina counties to help.

The DHHS says it made a request, in partnership with Atrium Health, to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, due to the strain on hospitals because of the omicron variant.

The request was granted and 25 advanced life support ambulances are heading to North Carolina. Here are the Eastern Carolina counties that will receive ambulances and the needed staffing for them:

CountyNumber of ambulances
Lenoir County1
Nash County3
Onslow County2
Pasquotank County1

In addition to the ambulances sent, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending a 16-person National Disaster Medical System team to Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte Wednesday to support the medical surge in the emergency department. The team is staying there until Feb. 13th.

The DHHS says it is in close contact with hospitals across the state and with federal partners and will continue to assess needs as they arise.

