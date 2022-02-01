Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County woman is now $1 million richer after winning big on a scratch off ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Kimberly Griffin of Beulaville took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won big in return. She chose to receive the prize as a lump-sum of $600,000. After taxes, she took home $426,069.

Griffin bought the ticket from the Speedy Mart on East Main Street in Beulaville.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.