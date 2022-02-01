Advertisement

Duplin County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

Colossal Cash ticket
Colossal Cash ticket(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County woman is now $1 million richer after winning big on a scratch off ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Kimberly Griffin of Beulaville took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won big in return. She chose to receive the prize as a lump-sum of $600,000. After taxes, she took home $426,069.

Griffin bought the ticket from the Speedy Mart on East Main Street in Beulaville.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed during a home invasion Sunday night.
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
Trooper: Crash ‘unintentional’ as one truck veered into others’ lane
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Joshua Harris
Kinston police announce arrest in 2015 murder
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30

Latest News

Croatan National Forest to conduct prescribed burn
Birth control pills, patches no longer require prescription in NC starting today
Highway 12
Part of Highway 12 on the Outer Banks closed for repairs
Eric Whitfield
Onslow County school board to vote today on censure of its own member