Duplin County Sheriff’s Office offering $5,000 reward for information on arson of home

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says it is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire on Jan. 26th.

Authorities said Monday that the fire that destroyed a Duplin County home last Wednesday was caused by an arsonist. The family plans to speak Tuesday about the case.

A family member was asleep inside the home on Highway 41/111 outside of Beulaville when the blaze broke out around 2:45 a.m.

It destroyed the home, which had been in the Judge family for 60 years.

Sheriff Blake Wallace confirmed that the SBI has ruled arson as a cause for the blaze.

The family is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon over concerns that the crime was possibly racially motivated. An NAACP spokesman said the family has had racial problems in the past.

In addition to the home, several vehicles were also lost in the fire.

