Croatan National Forest to conduct prescribed burn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday.

The 561-acre prescribed burn is happening on Millis Swamp Road near Lake Road, about five miles west of Newport.

The goal of the burn is to educe the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent wildfires. It will also improve habitat for fire adapted species and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

A helicopter will be used during the burn. Anyone in the area should avoid Lake Road if possible.

