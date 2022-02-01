Advertisement

Car pulled from water near Pamlico County boat ramp

Crews begin pulling a car from the water at Lee Landing boat ramp in Pamlico County.
Crews begin pulling a car from the water at Lee Landing boat ramp in Pamlico County.(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating after a car was pulled from water near a boat ramp in Pamlico County.

Sheriff Chris Davis said that the car was just pulled out of Upper Broad Creek at Lees Landing boat access.

Davis said that someone fishing notice the car on their sonar and called deputies.

The sheriff said he will have more details about the vehicle later.

