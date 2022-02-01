Advertisement

Birth control pills, patches no longer require prescription in NC starting today

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Starting Tuesday, people in North Carolina will no longer need a doctor’s prescription for birth control.

Birth control pills and patches will be able to be supplied by pharmacists qualified to give vaccines without the signature of a patient’s doctor. The patient must complete an assessment with the CDC’s United States Medical Eligibility Criteria.

The new law could help shrink our state’s 44% unplanned pregnancy rate.

Backers of the bill hope it also eliminates some of the barriers like the cost and time of going to the doctor that prevents some people from getting the health care they need.

A prescription will still be necessary for emergency contraception.

