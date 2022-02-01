Beasley leads NC Senate fundraising; GOP side stays close

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Democrat Cheri Beasley remained the top campaign fundraiser ahead of next fall’s U.S. Senate race in North Carolina at the close of 2021.

The former state Supreme Court chief justice said Monday that her campaign raised more than $2.1 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, and had $2.8 million in the bank.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd’s campaign raised a little more than former Gov. Pat McCrory in the fourth quarter and had a little more cash in the bank.

Beasley’s political position has improved now that her two top Democratic rivals left the race. The primary for both nominations is May 17.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.