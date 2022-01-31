Water outages expected in Kinston
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Water outages are expected Monday in some areas of Kinston.
Kinston Public Services says a portion of the water system will be undergoing repairs. Officials say the following areas should prepare for scheduled water outages throughout the day:
- 500 & 600 Blocks of Terminal St
- 1500 Block W Washington Ave
- 1400, 1402, & 1407 W Washington Ave
- 601 Abbott St
- 1304 W Vernon Ave
- 1400 W Vernon Ave
The outages are scheduled from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
When water is restored, residents are advised to boil water before use for one minute.
Crews will be notifying all customers involved about the outage.
