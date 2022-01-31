Advertisement

Water outages expected in Kinston

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Water outages are expected Monday in some areas of Kinston.

Kinston Public Services says a portion of the water system will be undergoing repairs. Officials say the following areas should prepare for scheduled water outages throughout the day:

  • 500 & 600 Blocks of Terminal St
  • 1500 Block W Washington Ave
  • 1400, 1402, & 1407 W Washington Ave
  • 601 Abbott St
  • 1304 W Vernon Ave
  • 1400 W Vernon Ave

The outages are scheduled from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

When water is restored, residents are advised to boil water before use for one minute.

Kinston water outage
Kinston water outage(City of Kinston)

Crews will be notifying all customers involved about the outage.

