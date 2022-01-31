Water outages expected in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Water outages are expected Monday in some areas of Kinston.

Kinston Public Services says a portion of the water system will be undergoing repairs. Officials say the following areas should prepare for scheduled water outages throughout the day:

500 & 600 Blocks of Terminal St

1500 Block W Washington Ave

1400, 1402, & 1407 W Washington Ave

601 Abbott St

1304 W Vernon Ave

1400 W Vernon Ave

The outages are scheduled from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

When water is restored, residents are advised to boil water before use for one minute.

Crews will be notifying all customers involved about the outage.

