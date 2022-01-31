Advertisement

Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies

Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a baby who was in need of a heart transplant said she passed away on Sunday.

Washington baby in need of heart transplant

Ma’Lanie Blount was born with several heart defects and has been in and out of Duke University Hospital since last May, with doctors working to figure out how to best give this girl a chance at a full and promising life.

“With a heavy heart I’ve come to let our friends know our sweet warrior princess Ma’Lanie Rae’Lynn Blount has gone to be with Jesus Christ,” the family said.

Blount’s grandmother, Jessica Holland, said the last 48 hours was a whirlwind as Blount was first intubated before her kidneys shut down and then was on dialysis after the cath procedure.

On Sunday, a CT showed a large brain bleed and that Blount had a stroke.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is displaced after an apartment fire in Greenville on Friday.
Family displaced after fire in Greenville
This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Driver charged in deadly accident where woman struck while walking in Food Lion parking lot
Traffic Alert
Part of I-95 reopened near Rocky Mount
Allen Hardison III
Greenville police arrest man for making false bomb threats
Eric Whitfield
Onslow County school board to vote on secret censure of its own member

Latest News

A balloon release was held in Kinston Sunday for Michael Mills, 14, who was shot and killed on...
Balloon release held for teen killed in Kinston shooting
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into...
Authorities investigating car break-ins in Greene County
More than 2,000 customers experienced a power outage Sunday.
Power restored to customers in Craven County
Food packaging labels
Organizations packing thousands of meals for families in need