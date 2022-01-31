Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a baby who was in need of a heart transplant said she passed away on Sunday.

Ma’Lanie Blount was born with several heart defects and has been in and out of Duke University Hospital since last May, with doctors working to figure out how to best give this girl a chance at a full and promising life.

“With a heavy heart I’ve come to let our friends know our sweet warrior princess Ma’Lanie Rae’Lynn Blount has gone to be with Jesus Christ,” the family said.

Blount’s grandmother, Jessica Holland, said the last 48 hours was a whirlwind as Blount was first intubated before her kidneys shut down and then was on dialysis after the cath procedure.

On Sunday, a CT showed a large brain bleed and that Blount had a stroke.

