Two vehicle crash closes Pitt County highway

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County highway was shut down this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.

It appears to be a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a work truck.

The pickup truck had severe front-end damage, while the other truck ended up on its side in a ditch.

Troopers say one of the drivers was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.