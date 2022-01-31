Advertisement

Two vehicle crash closes Pitt County highway

It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County highway was shut down this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash.

It appears to be a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a work truck.

The pickup truck had severe front-end damage, while the other truck ended up on its side in a ditch.

Troopers say one of the drivers was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

