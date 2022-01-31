Two vehicle crash closes Pitt County highway
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County highway was shut down this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash.
It happened near the intersection of Worthington Road and Corey Road, just outside of Greenville.
It appears to be a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a work truck.
The pickup truck had severe front-end damage, while the other truck ended up on its side in a ditch.
Troopers say one of the drivers was taken to Vidant Medical Center.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
