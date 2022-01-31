Advertisement

Sheriff says Duplin County fire work of arsonist; family speaking out Tuesday

Fire
Fire(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a fire that destroyed a Duplin County home last Wednesday was caused by an arsonist. This as the family plans to speak out tomorrow about the case.

A family member was asleep inside the home on Highway 41/111 outside of Beulaville when the blaze broke out around 2:45 a.m.

It destroyed the home, which had been in the Judge family for 60 years.

Sheriff Blake Wallace confirmed that the SBI has ruled arson as a cause for the blaze.

The family will hold a news conference tomorrow afternoon over concerns that the crime was possibly racially motivated. An NAACP spokesman said the family has had racial problems in the past.

In addition to the home, several vehicles were also lost in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Man arrested after running from deputies
Man behind bars after running from Edgecombe deputies
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonably cool through Tuesday; Big warm up follows
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into...
Authorities investigating car break-ins in Greene County

Latest News

Onslow County catalytic converter theft
New photos released in stolen catalytic converters case
Gov. Roy Cooper
Cooper: Application window open for grants to expand internet access in rural areas
COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases down across state
Murder
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion