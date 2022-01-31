Sheriff says Duplin County fire work of arsonist; family speaking out Tuesday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a fire that destroyed a Duplin County home last Wednesday was caused by an arsonist. This as the family plans to speak out tomorrow about the case.

A family member was asleep inside the home on Highway 41/111 outside of Beulaville when the blaze broke out around 2:45 a.m.

It destroyed the home, which had been in the Judge family for 60 years.

Sheriff Blake Wallace confirmed that the SBI has ruled arson as a cause for the blaze.

The family will hold a news conference tomorrow afternoon over concerns that the crime was possibly racially motivated. An NAACP spokesman said the family has had racial problems in the past.

In addition to the home, several vehicles were also lost in the fire.

