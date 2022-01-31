Advertisement

Onslow County reports 11 COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, 40 in January

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County officials say there have been 11 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,186 more cases of the virus since last Thursday.

County officials say 40 deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 during the month of January alone.

We’re told the 11 people who most recently died all had underlying conditions. Seven of them were over 65 years old and four were under 65 years old.

Officials say 321 county residents have now died due to COVID-19. Vaccinations are rising in Onslow County, as 74.5% of residents have gotten at least one shot, compared with 65% of the statewide population.

