NCEL 01-30-2022

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Most Read

A family is displaced after an apartment fire in Greenville on Friday.
Family displaced after fire in Greenville
This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Driver charged in deadly accident where woman struck while walking in Food Lion parking lot
Traffic Alert
Part of I-95 reopened near Rocky Mount
Allen Hardison III
Greenville police arrest man for making false bomb threats
Eric Whitfield
Onslow County school board to vote on secret censure of its own member

Latest News

A balloon release was held in Kinston Sunday for Michael Mills, 14, who was shot and killed on...
Balloon release held for teen killed in Kinston shooting
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into...
Authorities investigating car break-ins in Greene County