Kinston police announce arrest in 2015 murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police said they’ve made an arrest surrounding a 2015 murder.

Police said that Joshua Harris, 25, was arrested in Charlotte this past Saturday for the murder of 23-year-old Kaneesha Robinson.

Robinson was walking down Hyman Avenue with friends on August 23, 2015, when someone shot at them from a moving vehicle. Robinson was hit and killed by the gunfire and was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

Harris is being held without bond.

“This arrest would not have been possible without cooperation from the community and without the support of District Attorney’s Office, District 8A,” police said in a press release.

