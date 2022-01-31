Havelock police looking for suspect in bar shooting

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police are looking for man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a bar back in October.

Demetrius McCoo, 20, is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder. Police say the charges stem from a shooting that happened on October 9 at the 4 Kegs Sports Bar in Havelock.

Officers say Robert Reels, 35, died and Isaiah Oden, 26, was hospitalized.

Officers say McCoo is believed to be in the Craven or Carteret County areas.

If you have any information, call Havelock police at (252) 447-3212. You can also submit anonymous tips here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.