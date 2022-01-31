Greenville football players commit to college programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pair of high school football players from Greenville schools announced their commitments for college programs over the weekend.

D.H. Conley quarterback Bryce Jackson has committed to Winston Salem State University.

After a long recruitment process I’m excited to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Winston Salem State University. I would like to thank my biggest supporters my family and coaches glory to god!!#RAMLIY -Coach Massey, @CoachKamSmith pic.twitter.com/qzcDMtQG8S — Bryce Jackson (@Bryce3jackson) January 30, 2022

The division-II program went 3-6 last year in the CIAA.

Also, John Paul II linebacker Will McMinn announced his commitment to NC Wesleyan football.

The Battling Bishops are a division-III program playing in the USA South Athletic conference.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.