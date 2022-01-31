Advertisement

Greenville football players commit to college programs

Jackson, McMinn announce future football homes
Duo of Greenville football players commit to college programs.
Duo of Greenville football players commit to college programs.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pair of high school football players from Greenville schools announced their commitments for college programs over the weekend.

D.H. Conley quarterback Bryce Jackson has committed to Winston Salem State University.

The division-II program went 3-6 last year in the CIAA.

Also, John Paul II linebacker Will McMinn announced his commitment to NC Wesleyan football.

The Battling Bishops are a division-III program playing in the USA South Athletic conference.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Man arrested after running from deputies
Man behind bars after running from Edgecombe deputies
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonably cool through Tuesday; Big warm up follows
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into...
Authorities investigating car break-ins in Greene County

Latest News

ECU men’s basketball
ECU men’s basketball falls on late basket to Cincinnati on Sunday
NFL/AP
Bengals, Rams set for Super Bowl showdown, former ECU lineman heads to the Big Game with Cincy
Carson Whisenhunt AAC
ECU baseball’s Whisenhunt named preseason All-American twice on Monday
Minott leads Memphis over East Carolina 71-54