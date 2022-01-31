Greenville football players commit to college programs
Jackson, McMinn announce future football homes
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pair of high school football players from Greenville schools announced their commitments for college programs over the weekend.
D.H. Conley quarterback Bryce Jackson has committed to Winston Salem State University.
The division-II program went 3-6 last year in the CIAA.
Also, John Paul II linebacker Will McMinn announced his commitment to NC Wesleyan football.
The Battling Bishops are a division-III program playing in the USA South Athletic conference.
