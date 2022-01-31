Advertisement

Greene County upgrading medical services to paramedic level

The county will offer paramedic service starting February 1st.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Emergency Services has announced that starting Tuesday, its emergency medical services will be upgraded to the paramedic level.

Greene County’s government says it has partnered with East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine to give medical oversight and a medical director for the upgraded EMS service. Paramedics can bring more advanced care to patients, like cardiac medications, pain management, and advanced airway management at the scene and in the ambulance.

“We have recognized the need for the increased paramedic EMS services in the county and am very glad we are seeing come to fruition at this time,” Bennie Heath, Greene County Board of Commissioners Chairman said.

Greene County officials say its emergency services operates three 24/7 ambulances and one quick response vehicle with a staff of more than 20 certified employees.

“We are very proud of the effort of the EMS department to reach paramedic level service. The citizens of Greene County will certainly benefit from this improvement to the paramedic service,” Kyle DeHaven, Greene County manager said.

