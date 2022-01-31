Advertisement

Farmville man advocates for wheelchair accessibility after getting ticket

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man says he got a ticket while in his wheelchair at a Greenville intersection on Sunday.

Greenville police say they got several calls about a man impeding traffic on Greenville Boulevard.

Officers saw Steven Hardy-Braz in his wheelchair and cars changing lanes to avoid him. Police say Hardy-Braz admitted to intentionally impeding traffic and asked for a ticket.

Hardy-Braz said he was on the left side of the road facing oncoming traffic and could not use the one available sidewalk due to snow buildup.

“I am moving, I am not sitting, standing, or laying down in traffic,” Hardy-Braz said.

Hardy-Braz said he wanted to use the ticket to argue for sidewalks on both sides of the road. He said many intersections around the city are dangerous and need to have crosswalk accessibility.

Hardy-Braz, a longtime bike safety advocate, was injured back on Nov. 21st after being struck by a vehicle.

