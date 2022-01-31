Advertisement

ECU men’s basketball falls on late basket to Cincinnati on Sunday

Cincinnati 60, ECU 59
ECU men’s basketball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vance Jackson had a game high 25-points but it wasn’t enough as ECU fell to Cincinnati on Sunday 60-59 at home.

Jackson, who also had 10 rebounds, hit a pair of free throws with 25 seconds to play to give ECU a one point lead.

But David DeJulius was able to hit the go-winner with just over 3-seconds to play after a wild scramble in the ECU end.

The Pirates Tristen Newton had 14 points. Brandon Suggs did not play for the 3rd straight game. He injured his ankle against UCF.

ECU has lost 4-games in a row since their epic buzzer beater victory over Memphis. The 11-9 Pirates host Temple Tuesday night. The Owls beat ECU at the buzzer on their floor when they met earlier this season. Tipoff is at 7 PM.

