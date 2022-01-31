Advertisement

Dogs seized from kennel, owner faces welfare violations

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOYOCK, N.C. (AP) - The owner of a northeastern kennel has been accused of dozens of animal welfare violations after authorities seized over 60 dogs from what were called “inhumane” living conditions.

Currituck County officials took away the adult dogs and puppies after responding Friday to a report of stray dogs running lose on a road. Animal control officers who arrived discovered a number of dogs in outdoor kennels that “were extremely unsanitary.”

One dog had died and some needed immediately medical care. The kennel’s owner didn’t immediately respond Sunday to a phone message seeking comment. Dogs were taken to a local animal shelter.

