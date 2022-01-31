Man killed in Pitt County home invasion

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A murder investigation is underway following a home invasion Sunday night in Pitt County.

The sheriff’s office said it happened just after 8:30 at a home on NC 903 South outside of Ayden.

Deputies said that men entered the home and shot and killed 51-year-old Charles Lilley.

According to an incident report, a Smith & Wesson pistol, prescription medication, and hundreds of dollars in cash was stolen from the home.

