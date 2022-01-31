Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases down across state

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and daily cases of the virus are down across North Carolina.

State Department of Health and Human Services data shows 4,882 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, the fourth day in a row that hospitalizations decreased.

DHHS data shows 7,327 daily COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, the fourth day in a row that cases decreased. Fewer people generally get tested for COVID-19 over the weekend than they do during the week.

The positive COVID-19 test rate in North Carolina is at 26.9%, as of Saturday, the most recent day the DHHS has results for. That number is down from a week before, on Jan. 22nd, when 36.3% of total tests were positive.

