Advertisement

Cooper: Application window open for grants to expand internet access in rural areas

Gov. Roy Cooper
Gov. Roy Cooper(NCPBS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that qualified internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives providing internet service can now apply for up to $350 million in grants to connect more people to high-speed internet.

Cooper’s office says funds from the federal American Rescue Plan are being used to provide the largest ever amount of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grants available in North Carolina.

The grants are meant to expand broadband infrastructure in rural parts of the state. Cooper’s plan is to give 95% of North Carolina households access to broadband of 100/20 Mbps by expanding access and addressing issues of affordability and digital literacy.

“High-speed internet is critical for North Carolinians to be able to work, learn, run a business or access healthcare,” Cooper said.

Cooper says applications for the spring 2022 award period will be accepted through April 4th. An information session for applicants will be held Feb. 10th.

More details can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Washington baby in need of heart transplant
Washington baby in need of heart transplant dies
Man arrested after running from deputies
Man behind bars after running from Edgecombe deputies
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonably cool through Tuesday; Big warm up follows
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into...
Authorities investigating car break-ins in Greene County

Latest News

Fire
Sheriff says Duplin County fire work of arsonist; family speaking out Tuesday
COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases down across state
Murder
Man killed in Pitt County home invasion
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30