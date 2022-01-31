Cooper: Application window open for grants to expand internet access in rural areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that qualified internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives providing internet service can now apply for up to $350 million in grants to connect more people to high-speed internet.

Cooper’s office says funds from the federal American Rescue Plan are being used to provide the largest ever amount of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grants available in North Carolina.

The grants are meant to expand broadband infrastructure in rural parts of the state. Cooper’s plan is to give 95% of North Carolina households access to broadband of 100/20 Mbps by expanding access and addressing issues of affordability and digital literacy.

“High-speed internet is critical for North Carolinians to be able to work, learn, run a business or access healthcare,” Cooper said.

“We want all communities in our state to have these opportunities and this round of grants is an important step toward closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas.”

Cooper says applications for the spring 2022 award period will be accepted through April 4th. An information session for applicants will be held Feb. 10th.

More details can be found here.

