CarolinaEast Health System CEO retiring later this year

Ray Leggett is the CEO of CarolinaEast Health System.
Ray Leggett is the CEO of CarolinaEast Health System.(CarolinaEast Health System)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CEO of an Eastern Carolina health system is retiring later this year after over a decade in the role.

CarolinaEast said that President & CEO Ray Leggett will retire this June.

Leggett has been with CarolinaEast for more than 31 years and has been CEO for the last 13.

“Under his leadership, Craven Regional Medical Center expanded into the multi-facility CarolinaEast Health System that has expanded the reach of health care and helped improve the health of North Carolinians in the Eastern and Coastal region,” the system said in a press release.

Leggett is also credited with helping spearhead the construction of the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Care Center in 2020 and cultivate relationships that led to CarolinaEast’s affiliation with UNC Health.

“I can say without hesitation, that I tried every single day as the CEO of this organization to do ‘the right thing for the right reasons’. I never voted against my conscience and I tried to always take good care of our staff here,” said Leggett in a press release.

