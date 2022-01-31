Advertisement

Bengals, Rams set for Super Bowl showdown, former ECU lineman heads to the Big Game with Cincy

Former Pirate OL D’Ante Smith is with the Bengals
NFL/AP
NFL/AP(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn/Kyusung Gong)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL’s worst team two years ago. Now they’re headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams in the Rams’ home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. Rookie Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to win it.

Then the Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit and took the NFC crown with a 20-17 victory over San Francisco when Matt Gay made a 30-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining.

Former ECU offensive lineman D’Ante Smith plays for the Bengals. He is the 19th former Pirate to be on a Super Bowl team. According to our count in the ECU football media guide.

This year the Big Game can be seen on WITN. Kickoff is Sunday, February 13th at 6:30 PM.

