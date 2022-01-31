Balloon release held for teen killed in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A balloon release was held Sunday evening in Kinston for a 14-year-old who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday.

Michael Mills, 14, was shot and killed on Wednesday on Mitchell Street.

City officials including Felicia Solomon and Chris Suggs was at Pearson Park with people holding candles and balloons.

Mills’ grandmother, Annamarie Carr, gave a few words as well.

A second person has been charged in the fatal shooting that wounded two other teenagers, Aavonta Bethea, 13, and Izaah Foye, 17.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.