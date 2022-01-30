Power restored to customers in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Crews have restored power to the majority of customers who experienced a power outage Sunday afternoon, the City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities said.

More than 2,000 customers experienced a power outage in the areas north and south of the Trent River at 2:20 p.m., near Brices Creek and Trent Woods.

The City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities said as of 3:18 p.m., power was restored to the majority of customers in this outage but a few remain off as crews have narrowed the outage to a blown fuse. Crews are making that repair, according to officials.

