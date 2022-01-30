Advertisement

NCEL 01-29-2022

NCEL 01-29-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is displaced after an apartment fire in Greenville on Friday.
Family displaced after fire in Greenville
This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Driver charged in deadly accident where woman struck while walking in Food Lion parking lot
Traffic Alert
Part of I-95 reopened near Rocky Mount
Allen Hardison III
Greenville police arrest man for making false bomb threats
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities along and north of HWY 264 from 12AM to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blustery winds lead to biting wind chills

Latest News

NCEL 01-29-22
NCEL 01-29-22
Powerball 01-29-22
Jacksonville Police investigating crash
Weather suspends some ferry operations Saturday morning