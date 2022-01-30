Advertisement

Organizations packing thousands of meals for families in need

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some Jacksonville organizations are coming together Sunday to pack meals for thousands of families in need.

Restore Church, Onslow Community Outreach, CHEW, the USO, and other local businesses are participating.

The packing event started at 10 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.

The organizations are set up at 1210 Hargett Street in Jacksonville.

Event organizers say their goal is to pack 35,000 meals for local families in need.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to come and participate.

