Man behind bars after running from Edgecombe deputies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Upon serving an arrest warrant, deputies chased a wanted man before he was caught by one of their K-9′s.

Edgecombe County sheriffs deputies went to 4430 Arlington Street extension to serve an arrest warrant Saturday.

Officials say when they got there they made contact with the man, John Stallings. Stallings then ran into the home, out the front door and into the woods.

Deputies began to chase him for about 200 yards before he was caught with help from their K-9 Marco.

He was arrested and taken into custody. Following he was taken to Vidant Edgecombe where he was treated and released.

According to officials, he was brought before a judge and charged with resist, obstruct and delay. He is under a $5,000 secured bond and also has a $5,000 cash-only bond for multiple probation warrants.

He is currently at the detention center.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.