Authorities investigating car break-ins in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Snow Hill Police Department are investigating several car break-ins they say happened early Sunday morning.

Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into cars, according to video surveillance from residences. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The break-ins happened Sunday around 3 a.m. from the Chase Dr. area in Snow Hill down to Hwy 13 S, Corey Trail and Oakdale Rd in Shine, according to GCSO.

Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into cars, according to video surveillance from residences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office or the Snow Hill Police Department.

