Advertisement

Authorities investigating car break-ins in Greene County

Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into...
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into cars, according to video surveillance from residences.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Snow Hill Police Department are investigating several car break-ins they say happened early Sunday morning.

Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into...
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into cars, according to video surveillance from residences.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into...
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into cars, according to video surveillance from residences.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into...
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into cars, according to video surveillance from residences.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into...
Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into cars, according to video surveillance from residences.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The break-ins happened Sunday around 3 a.m. from the Chase Dr. area in Snow Hill down to Hwy 13 S, Corey Trail and Oakdale Rd in Shine, according to GCSO.

Authorities said two vehicles were seen in the area and several people were seen breaking into cars, according to video surveillance from residences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office or the Snow Hill Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is displaced after an apartment fire in Greenville on Friday.
Family displaced after fire in Greenville
This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Driver charged in deadly accident where woman struck while walking in Food Lion parking lot
Traffic Alert
Part of I-95 reopened near Rocky Mount
Allen Hardison III
Greenville police arrest man for making false bomb threats
Eric Whitfield
Onslow County school board to vote on secret censure of its own member

Latest News

More than 2,000 customers experienced a power outage Sunday.
Power restored to customers in Craven County
Food packaging labels
Organizations packing thousands of meals for families in need
Eric Whitfield
Onslow County school board to vote on secret censure of its own member
Man arrested after running from deputies
Man behind bars after running from Edgecombe deputies