Weather suspends some ferry operations Saturday morning

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some ferry routes have been suspended until 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning due to weather conditions.

According to the NCDOT, Bayview-Aurora, Cedar Island-Ocracoke, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry operations have been are not currently running due to high winds and rough sea conditions.

Officials say operations will continue around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

