U.S. Representative Greg Murphy to host National Week of Training in Washington

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHIGNTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Republican National Committee is hosting a National Week of Training sessions with U.S. Representative Greg Murphy and volunteers on Saturday.

Participants will learn how to mobilize their communities to help elect Republicans up and down the ballot in November. The session will also help the ongoing efforts to ensure elections are safe and secure.

The event is set to take place at 844 W. 15th St. in Washington at 10:45 a.m. The event is part of a week-long operation by the Republican National Committee to train thousands across the country ahead of the midterm elections.

