Snow flurries decorate Greenville Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the third weekend in a row winter weather made its way to eastern North Carolina.

Snow flurries fell in Greenville early Saturday morning, gathering on some roof tops and decorating the grounds.

Greenville roads were mostly clear and there didn’t appear to be many slick spots.

As the morning went on, some flurries stuck on cars, but many melted as temperatures exceeded freezing.

