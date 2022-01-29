Advertisement

Snow flurries decorate Greenville Saturday morning

Snow decorates ground in Greenville
Snow decorates ground in Greenville(Hannah Jeffries WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the third weekend in a row winter weather made its way to eastern North Carolina.

Snow flurries fell in Greenville early Saturday morning, gathering on some roof tops and decorating the grounds.

Greenville roads were mostly clear and there didn’t appear to be many slick spots.

As the morning went on, some flurries stuck on cars, but many melted as temperatures exceeded freezing.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Snow will fall Saturday morning
Mary Pagliaro
Two charged after Belhaven missing teen found
Wilfred Sutton
Greenville police: Man charged with assault after crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s apartment
This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Driver charged in deadly accident where woman struck while walking in Food Lion parking lot
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities along and north of HWY 264 from 12AM to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow arrives late tonight with blustery winds

Latest News

Weather suspends some ferry operations Saturday morning
Traffic Alert
Part of I-95 reopened near Rocky Mount
U.S. Representative Greg Murphy to host National Week of Training in Washington
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities along and north of HWY 264 from 12AM to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blustery winds lead to biting wind chills