Onslow County deputies searching for persons of interest in stolen catalytic converters case

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding persons of interest in a stolen catalytic converters case.

Onslow County deputies say on Tuesday, two men cut catalytic converters from several vehicles at Patriot Blinds and Animal First Rescue on Fall Creek Drive outside of Jacksonville.

One of the men can be seen in this photo from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Onslow County catalytic converter thief (Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a sedan, possibly a Grand Marquis or a Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.