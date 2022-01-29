Advertisement

Onslow County deputies searching for persons of interest in stolen catalytic converters case

Onslow County catalytic converter theft
Onslow County catalytic converter theft(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding persons of interest in a stolen catalytic converters case.

Onslow County deputies say on Tuesday, two men cut catalytic converters from several vehicles at Patriot Blinds and Animal First Rescue on Fall Creek Drive outside of Jacksonville.

One of the men can be seen in this photo from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Onslow County catalytic converter thief
Onslow County catalytic converter thief(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a sedan, possibly a Grand Marquis or a Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Maleak Smith | Malik Bryant
Kinston police make second arrest in murder of teenager
Onslow County school board to vote on secret censure of its own member
Pitt Area Transit System inactive Saturday due to winter weather
Kinston police make second arrest in murder of teenager
