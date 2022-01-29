Jacksonville Police investigating crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police is investigating a crash that ended in the New River early Saturday morning.

Police said a white 2010 Chevrolet Impala was at the PVA of 122 South Marine Blvd. before it crashed into the New River, submerging it.

Two people were inside the car but the passenger was able to exit the car on their own and the driver was rescued by emergency personnel. The driver was taken to Naval Medical Center and then to Chapel Hill Medical Center.

Police say the crash is not weather-related and is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave a tip to Crime Stoppers.

