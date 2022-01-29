Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blustery winds lead to biting wind chills

The combination of wind and snow will create low visibility this morning to go along with light snow accumulations on the roads
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities along and north of HWY 264 from 12AM to 2PM Saturday.(WITN Weather)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The light snow flurries that many are waking up to will cease in the late morning hours, but this will not mark the end of this low pressure system in Eastern NC. With cold air hanging tough, the winds generated on the backside of the low will send wind chills down into the 10s and 20s today. Air temperatures will likely hit the mid to upper 30s at our warmest point of the day.

The fallen snow will stick around through the weekend despite seeing melt occur both this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. Today’s melt will refreeze tonight as temperatures fall to the upper teens by sunrise Sunday. The low 40s Sunday afternoon will help alleviate more of the slick spots on roads.

Winds will be a big player in the weekend forecast as well. Winds will range between 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts hitting the mid 30 mph range. Coupled with highs in the mid 30s, our wind chills will reside in the low to mid 20s for most of the day. Winds will relax Sunday, falling back to a normal 5 to 10 mph northwesterly breeze.

With winds accelerating to 15-25 mph sustained, wind chills will stay in the 20s for most of...
With winds accelerating to 15-25 mph sustained, wind chills will stay in the 20s for most of the day.(WITN Weather)

