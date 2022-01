GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family of three is displaced after an apartment fire in Greenville on Friday.

Authorities said they got the call at 9:58 p.m. and came to the apartment at 3361 Frontgate Dr. #1.

The family of three includes two parents and one child.

Greenville Fire/Rescue and Red Oak responded.

