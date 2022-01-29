Advertisement

Crash closes part of I-95 near Rocky Mount

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(Gray)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A crash has closed all lanes of I-95 around exit 132 at Sandy Cross Road.

Drivers are advised to stay alert and use a detour.

Officials say drivers can continue on Sandy Cross Rd for 1 mile, turn left onto NC-58, follow NC-58 for 4.3 miles and turn right onto NC-97, then continue onto NC-97 for 2.8 miles and turn left to re-access I-95 South.

Officials say the interstate is expected to reopen by 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

