Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Winds pick up as temperatures stay cold

A biting wind chill is expected across the East today
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While this snow system is not nearly as impactful as last week’s storm, winds will be stronger today. Northwesterly winds will blow in at 15 to 25 mph sustained with the stronger winds showing up near the coast. Gusts will reach as high as 30 to 40 mph. With air temperatures set to max out in the mid to upper 30s, today is shaping up to be a cold one.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all counties highlighted in purple. It will be in...
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all counties highlighted in purple. It will be in effect from 12AM to 2PM Saturday.(WITN Weather)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties along and north of Highway 264, including Greene, Pitt, Beaufort and Hyde counties through 2 p.m. Saturday.

The cold air will stick with us through most of the weekend. There will be some melting of the snow by this afternoon, however temperatures will plummet following sunset. Overnight lows will fall to the upper teens by sunrise Sunday. These frigid temperatures will lead any melt water refreezing, creating slick spots on roads early Sunday morning. We’ll see enough melt through Sunday to limit the ice potential Monday morning to shady areas.

A warming trend that will see temps reach the mid to upper 40s Monday will eventually max out in the upper 60s by Thursday. Our next round of rain will arrive as our temperatures reach their peak, with cooler weather returning for next weekend.

Saturday

AM light snow ending by midday. Rain/snow along the Crystal Coast. High 37. Wind: NW 15-25. Snow chance: 60%.

Sunday

Icy morning thaws out under a sunny sky. High 41. Wind: NW 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Snow will fall Saturday morning
Mary Pagliaro
Two charged after Belhaven missing teen found
Wilfred Sutton
Greenville police: Man charged with assault after crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s apartment
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities along and north of HWY 264 from 12AM to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow arrives late tonight with blustery winds
This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Driver charged in deadly accident where woman struck while walking in Food Lion parking lot

Latest News

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities along and north of HWY 264 from 12AM to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blustery winds lead to biting wind chills
A family is displaced after an apartment fire in Greenville on Friday.
Family displaced after fire in Greenville
Greenville police arrest man for making false bomb threats
Greenville police arrest man for making false bomb threats
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Snow will fall Saturday morning