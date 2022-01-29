Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Winds pick up as temperatures stay cold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While this snow system is not nearly as impactful as last week’s storm, winds will be stronger today. Northwesterly winds will blow in at 15 to 25 mph sustained with the stronger winds showing up near the coast. Gusts will reach as high as 30 to 40 mph. With air temperatures set to max out in the mid to upper 30s, today is shaping up to be a cold one.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all counties highlighted in purple. It will be in effect from 12AM to 2PM Saturday. (WITN Weather)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties along and north of Highway 264, including Greene, Pitt, Beaufort and Hyde counties through 2 p.m. Saturday.

The cold air will stick with us through most of the weekend. There will be some melting of the snow by this afternoon, however temperatures will plummet following sunset. Overnight lows will fall to the upper teens by sunrise Sunday. These frigid temperatures will lead any melt water refreezing, creating slick spots on roads early Sunday morning. We’ll see enough melt through Sunday to limit the ice potential Monday morning to shady areas.

A warming trend that will see temps reach the mid to upper 40s Monday will eventually max out in the upper 60s by Thursday. Our next round of rain will arrive as our temperatures reach their peak, with cooler weather returning for next weekend.

Saturday

AM light snow ending by midday. Rain/snow along the Crystal Coast. High 37. Wind: NW 15-25. Snow chance: 60%.

Sunday

Icy morning thaws out under a sunny sky. High 41. Wind: NW 5-10.

