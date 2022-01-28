Vidant testing site sees drop in positivity rate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Vidant Health COVID-19 testing site off of Stantonsburg Road in Greenville was not very busy Friday morning. Less than ten cars were waiting.

Dr. Dave Harlow, Vidant Health’s Allied Health Services operations vice president, says the seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is at 45.9%, down from where it was three days ago at 47.5%.

Harlow said the drop could be due to fewer people testing because of the winter weather and it is no reason to ease up on testing or vaccinating against the virus.

“We shouldn’t let this lull us into a false sense of security,” Harlow said. “If I showed you trend lines over the last two years, there have been peaks and valleys multiple times.”

The omicron surge has posted positivity rates much higher than this time last year. Harlow said that testing sites want to see the positivity rates get down to about 5%.

