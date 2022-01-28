Advertisement

Svechnikov’s shootout goal sends Canes over Senators 3-2

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner for the Carolina Hurricanes in their 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter scored with just about three minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime, and Derek Stepan had the team’s other goal.

Frederik Andersen made 37 saves.

Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators, and Matt Murray made 27 saves.

The Senators will be without Drake Batherson for the next couple months because of a high ankle sprain suffered in a game earlier this week.

Ottawa center Josh Norris went hard into the boards Thursday and did not return.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all counties highlighted in purple. It will be in...
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Snowflakes in the air tonight as coastal low approaches
Michael Mills | Malik Bryant
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged
Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
Wilfred Sutton
Greenville police: Man charged with assault after crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s apartment
Press conference by family and friends of Brandon Hardy
Family seeking U.S. Justice Department investigation into Pitt County death

Latest News

Minott leads Memphis over East Carolina 71-54
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) goes up to dunk in front of Indiana Pacers forward...
Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers
Sports Spotlight: Croatan’s Luke Lewis the next in family tradition of martial arts champions
Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Croatan Taekwondo champion Luke Lewis
Sports Spotlight: Croatan’s Luke Lewis the next in family tradition of martial arts champions