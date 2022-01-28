Svechnikov’s shootout goal sends Canes over Senators 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner for the Carolina Hurricanes in their 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter scored with just about three minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime, and Derek Stepan had the team’s other goal.

Frederik Andersen made 37 saves.

Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators, and Matt Murray made 27 saves.

The Senators will be without Drake Batherson for the next couple months because of a high ankle sprain suffered in a game earlier this week.

Ottawa center Josh Norris went hard into the boards Thursday and did not return.

