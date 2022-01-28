Advertisement

Saving Graces: Kai

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Kai
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet of the week is Kai.

Kai turned up as a stray and is now looking for a home of her own. Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say Kai has a loving, calm personality, but is young enough to enjoy playing, as well.

They say she would not be suited in a home with small children and needs a quiet home. She adjusts easily to new situations after about a week and would do well in a home with another car.

If you’re interested in Kai or any Saving Graces 4 Felines cats, you can apply online. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

