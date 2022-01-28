Questions remain in Grimesland fatal shooting investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday’s press conference was emotional for Belinda Anderson, whose questions remained unanswered after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office provided a detailed report into the death of Brandon Hardy who was killed at a home on Alvin Road in Grimesland on New Year’s Day, authorities say by Robert Green.

“I get angry, I’m very angry,” Anderson said. “That was my only son, I had him when I was 16 years old. That was my first love. And this ... somebody gonna pay for this.”

The two-page summary of the investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Belinda Matthews, who both men were seeing, had invited Hardy over.

“Phone records from December 31, 2021, show that Matthews had invited Hardy to her home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Between 8:48 PM on December 31, 2021, and 12:46 AM on January 1, 2022, Hardy and Matthews exchanged text messages regarding the invitation. After Hardy failed to show up by midnight, Matthews texted Hardy that she was ending their relationship. At 12:46 AM, Matthews texted Hardy “Good luck.” She tried to call him one more time at 12:48 AM, but the call went unanswered. Between 1:44 AM and 2:03 AM, Hardy texted Matthews twice and tried calling her three times. Records show that the text messages and calls went unanswered. Matthews confirmed that she had blocked his number on her phone following her last call at 12:48 AM.”

The sheriff’s office said there’s no evidence Matthews invited Green over or knew he was coming over, but Green was there on New Year’s Day and witnesses said prior to entering the home, Green fired his firearm into the air as a celebratory New Year’s gesture, according to PCSO.

“Green then entered the residence, still in possession of the firearm. He and Matthews were sitting on her bed talking,” PCSO said.

Family spokesperson Keith Cooper questioned the finding.

“One of the issues that the [Hardy] family has is that if she actually blocked him, after she had already invited him, then what would account for the fact that another gentleman was there when Brandon finally arrived?” Cooper said. “I’ve seen a lot of discrepancies in what the sheriff’s department has put out. We believe in holding all people accountable.”

The family claims there were more than 80 screenshots of texts between Matthews and Hardy before his death that they showed detectives and it wasn’t part of the report.

“She made it very, very, clear that she wanted him dead,” Cooper said. “Very, very, clear when you look at these text messages. The family has shared these with the sheriff’s department. The sheriff department is saying, “Ok, we didn’t get these messages.”

Cooper criticized the sheriff’s office for not finding more facts.

“The sheriff’s dept will tell you, “Hey, we are a fact-finding institution, our job is to find facts,” Cooper said. “Well, maybe some of us need to volunteer to help them find more facts.”

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office gave their findings to the District Attorney and Cooper said the family has also reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and has heard from them. They have requested additional information before they move forward.

Meanwhile, the fight doesn’t end for Hardy’s family.

“This is my brother, who was murdered,” Brittany Hardy said. “It’s like I said before, it’s a tragedy. I don’t find peace in any information they gave us.”

WITN has reached out to Belinda Matthews for comment.

Hardy’s sister, Jessica Hardy, said they’ve communicated via Facebook message after Hardy’s death but questions remain.

The family plans to organize a large march in a couple of months.

“We are basically in a war, a war for justice,” Cooper said. “But we’re willing to fight for the long haul.”

