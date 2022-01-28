Advertisement

Onslow County school board to vote on secret censure of its own member

Eric Whitfield
Eric Whitfield(Onslow County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county school board will vote Tuesday on whether it should censure one of its own members.

On the agenda for the Onslow County School Board is a resolution to censure Eric Whitfield, a controversial school board member.

The resolution does not go into specifics about the reasons for the censure, other than to say “an employee of the Onslow County School System filed a grievance against Mr. Whitfield, which was investigated by the Board’s attorney and whose results were disclosed to the full Board of Education.”

WITN sought more information on the censure, but a school system spokesman said that would not be made public.

The New Bern Sun Journal reported last month that Kelli Muse, a school system employee and a member of the Craven County School Board, filed misdemeanor charges against Whitfield for harassment, cyberstalking, and conveying threats.

Whitfield was elected to the school board in 2020. During the campaign, he posted racist remarks on social media and the Onslow County Republican Party even asked him to step aside as a candidate.

The school board meeting is at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

