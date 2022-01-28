Advertisement

NCEL 01-27-2022

NCEL 01-27-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the next round of winter weather
Michael Mills | Malik Bryant
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged
Kinston shooting investigation
Kinston police investigate deadly shooting involving juveniles
Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound

Latest News

NCEL 01-27-22
NCEL 01-27-22
Multi-county drug investigation leads to 60 arrests
Multi-county drug investigation leads to 60 arrests
Questions remain in Grimesland fatal shooting investigation
Questions remain in Grimesland fatal shooting investigation
Belinda Anderson speaks about her son, Brandon Hardy, who was shot and killed in Grimesland on...
Questions remain in Grimesland fatal shooting investigation