Advertisement

Kinston police make second arrest in murder of teenager

Maleak Smith | Malik Bryant
Maleak Smith | Malik Bryant(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in the murder of a Kinston teenager and wounding of two others.

Kinston police said that Maleak Smith, 19, of Kinston, was arrested in Greenville on Thursday and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Smith and Malik Bryant, 24, of Kinston, are both accused by police in the death of 14-year-old Michael Mills and the wounding of 13-year-old Aavonta Bethea and 17-year-old Izaah Foye.

The three teens were shot on Wednesday on Mitchell Street.

Smith, who is being held without bond, was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marhsals Office and Greenville police.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12AM to 2PM Saturday
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the next round of snowflakes
Michael Mills | Malik Bryant
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged
Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
Press conference by family and friends of Brandon Hardy
Family seeking U.S. Justice Department investigation into Pitt County death
Kinston shooting investigation
Kinston police investigate deadly shooting involving juveniles

Latest News

Mary Pagliaro
Two charged after Belhaven missing teen found
Onslow County reports 17 deaths from COVID-19 in one week
Onslow County reports 17 deaths from COVID-19 in one week
DOT crews prep roads ahead of another chance of winter weather
DOT crews prep roads ahead of another chance of winter weather
Carteret County man arrested on child porn charges
Carteret County man arrested on child porn charges