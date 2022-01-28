Kinston police make second arrest in murder of teenager

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in the murder of a Kinston teenager and wounding of two others.

Kinston police said that Maleak Smith, 19, of Kinston, was arrested in Greenville on Thursday and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Smith and Malik Bryant, 24, of Kinston, are both accused by police in the death of 14-year-old Michael Mills and the wounding of 13-year-old Aavonta Bethea and 17-year-old Izaah Foye.

The three teens were shot on Wednesday on Mitchell Street.

Smith, who is being held without bond, was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marhsals Office and Greenville police.

