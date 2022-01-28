Advertisement

Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.(Lee Jin-man | AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.

The Korean automaker says the air bag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. That could stop the air bags from inflating.

Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12AM to 2PM Saturday
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the next round of snowflakes
Michael Mills | Malik Bryant
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged
Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
Press conference by family and friends of Brandon Hardy
Family seeking U.S. Justice Department investigation into Pitt County death
Kinston shooting investigation
Kinston police investigate deadly shooting involving juveniles

Latest News

FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings
The leading theory is that it is what’s known as a “magnetar.”
Mystery radio waves coming from space baffle scientists
FILE PHOTO: A man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment...
Man crashes into Taylor Swift’s NY building, police say
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training
Maleak Smith | Malik Bryant
Kinston police make second arrest in murder of teenager