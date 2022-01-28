Gov. Cooper vetoes attempt by Republican-led legislature to delay 2022 Primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed the Republican-led legislature’s attempt to delay the 2022 Primary to June.

The General Assembly passed the bill earlier this month that would delay the primary from May 17th to June 7th.

On February 2nd, the N.C. Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments surrounding Republican approved legislative and congressional redistricting maps opponents claim are racially gerrymandered and heavily favor Republicans.

“This bill is an additional attempt by Republican legislators to control the election timeline and undermine the voting process. The constitutionality of congressional and legislative districts is now in the hands of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the Court should have the opportunity to decide how much time is needed to ensure that our elections are constitutional,” Cooper said in a statement.

Earlier this month a panel of Superior Court judges ruled in favor of letting the maps passed in November stand. The decision was appealed by Common Cause North Carolina.

