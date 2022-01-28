Advertisement

Fuel being removed from yacht stuck on Ocracoke beach

Yacht runs aground on Ocracoke Island
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - A yacht remains stuck on a beach on Ocracoke Island as crews continue efforts to get it back in the Atlantic.

Authorities say a 55-foot Vivens Aqua came ashore early Tuesday morning near the south end of the island.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.

The U.S. Coard Guard is now overseeing the removal of fuel oil from the yacht over the coming days.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said efforts to tow the grounded boat back into the ocean so far have been unsuccessful.

Authorities hope that once the fuel is removed, the lighter yacht will then be refloated and towed from the beach.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all counties highlighted in purple. It will be in...
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Snowflakes in the air tonight as coastal low approaches
Michael Mills | Malik Bryant
Victim identified in Kinston teen murder, man charged
Williamston man pleads guilty to murder, sexual offense of infant daughter
Wilfred Sutton
Greenville police: Man charged with assault after crashing car into ex-girlfriend’s apartment
Press conference by family and friends of Brandon Hardy
Family seeking U.S. Justice Department investigation into Pitt County death

Latest News

Lt. Kyle Magner
Cherry Point Marine arrested by deputies on child porn charges
Minott leads Memphis over East Carolina 71-54
Pitt Area Transit System
Pitt Area Transit System inactive Saturday due to winter weather
Ruby Mine 9X
Beaufort County man wins $200,000 lottery prize