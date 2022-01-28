Fuel being removed from yacht stuck on Ocracoke beach

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - A yacht remains stuck on a beach on Ocracoke Island as crews continue efforts to get it back in the Atlantic.

Authorities say a 55-foot Vivens Aqua came ashore early Tuesday morning near the south end of the island.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it happened around 1:00 a.m.

The U.S. Coard Guard is now overseeing the removal of fuel oil from the yacht over the coming days.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said efforts to tow the grounded boat back into the ocean so far have been unsuccessful.

Authorities hope that once the fuel is removed, the lighter yacht will then be refloated and towed from the beach.

